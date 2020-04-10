The East of England Ambulance Service Trust needs to recruit temporary workers and volunteers due to the unprecedented demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The service is looking for people with medical experience such as a former paramedics, nurses, healthcare workers or people who are trained in first aid and who can assist in clinical support.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the NHS and the East of England Ambulance Service more than ever before.

“We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

“If you are able to join us and be part of our vital work, then please contact us.”

For more information, go to the trust’s website.