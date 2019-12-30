In the list, published on Friday night (December 27), it was announced that 79-year-old George Richard Hyde, known as Richard, would be receiving an MBE for his services to Ramsey.

But little did he know, that it also was revealed that his 44-year-old son Matthew, chief executive for The Scouts Association, would also be receiving an honour - an OBE for his work with young people.

Matthew, who now lives in St Albans, but grew up in Ramsey, said that when he received the news, he invited his parents round his house to tell them, not realising that his dad wanted to do the same.

Richard said that he went to see his son in St Albans about a month ago, but decided not to tell Matthew about his honour straight away.

"I wanted to tell all of my children at the same time, so it was really hard to keep it a secret."

Instead, Richard broke the news to the family while they were gathered for Christmas.

After Matthew had revealed his news to the rest of the family on Christmas Eve, Richard shared his news the next day as they settled down to eat Christmas dinner.

Richard received the honour after having 'dedicated his life' to various charities, including being the president of the Ramsey Rotary Club three times. Richard was a founding member back in 1969.

"All four of my children have gone to school in Ramsey and done so well, I felt that it was time I give back to the community."

Matthew who a Scout in 1st Ramsey Scot Group in when he was younger, says that it was that which spurred him on to volunteer himself.

Matthew said: "It's such a huge honour to be nominated for an OBE. To have been recognised was enough of a surprise, but we were gobsmacked when we found out Dad had been awarded an MBE also. The whole family is thrilled for him, as alongside my mum, he has given a lifetime of service to the community of Ramsey."