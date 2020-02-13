A Godmanchester woman joined Olympians Daley Thompson and Snowy Brooks along with Barnardo's Vice President Baroness Floella Benjamin at an inspiring training session ahead of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Alexandra Smart from Godmanchester works as a Healthy Family Support Worker at the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service and she joined the rest of the team to be put through their paces.

The event at Battersea Park's Millennium Arena, was held by Barnardo's to thank those who are running for the charity, offer training and fundraising advice and give them a chance to meet the rest of Team Barnardo's before the iconic race on April 26th

Alexandra said: "Taking part in the training session was great fun and has made me even more excited for the big day. I have done a few marathons before but never one in the UK and the London Marathon is the big one.

"I have worked with children for many years and now work for the charity helping to support children and families in Essex. It is a cause I am passionate about and I am just looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere on the day and raising vital funds."

Double Olympic gold medallist Daley said: "I was really impressed by all of the runners today and their determination. I wish every one of them the very best of luck for the big day and urge people to sponsor them."

With last year's race raising over £290,000, the charity is hopeful that as many people as possible will dig deep and donate to help vulnerable children across the UK.

Barnardo's chief executive Javed Khan said: "We are really proud of all the runners taking part in the marathon this year to help raise funds for Barnardo's. Running a marathon is no small feat and we know it takes months of training, preparation and dedication

"We rely on the generosity of fantastic supporters like you so we can continue to provide vital services to vulnerable children and young people

across the UK."

If you would like to support Alexandra with her fundraising please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alexsmart20