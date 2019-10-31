Princes Close in Eaton Socon. Picture; TERRY HARRIS Princes Close in Eaton Socon. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Alex Fitzpatrick, 30, was pronounced dead in Price's Close on October 31, sparking a major police murder investigation.

Senior coroner David Heming opened an inquest into Mr Fitzpatrick's death this afternoon (Thursday) and then adjourned the hearing pending the outcome of further inquiries.

He said that Mr Fitzpatrick had suffered "fatal stab wounds to the neck and chest".

"The result of the post mortem examination, pending further tests, is that the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck and chest," he told the hearing.

Mr Heming adjourned the inquest, and added "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased."

Robert Parkins, 32, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, has been charged with the murder of Mr Fitzpatrick, and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on October 16.

Parkins spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and was represented by duty solicitor Jacqui Baldwin.

A post mortem examination carried out on Monday at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge concluded Mr Fitzpatrick died of stab wounds.

Prosecutor Philip Botterill told the court today how Mr Fitzpatrick was stabbed 15 times, nine times to the back and six to his front, five of which were to his lungs and heart.

The court was told that Parkins was arrested by police in London.

He has been remanded in custody.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the case was too serious to be heard by magistrates, and Parkins was committed straight to crown court.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 367 of October 13 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.