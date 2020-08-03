The store, on the Compass Point Business Park off Needingworth Road, will open its doors to the public at 8am and is the latest outlet to move to the area following the construction of a nearby Morrisons store and a development centred on McDonald’s at the Abbey Retail Park at the end of Harrison Way.

Aldi has created around 40 jobs with the opening of the store which follows on from recent branches in Huntingdon at St Neots.

The firm said the new store was part of its investment in local communities and has urged local charities and foodbanks to register with its Neighbourly community engagement scheme which links businesses to charitable organisations.

Manager Michael Chorlton said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in St Ives. It’s set to be a great day. The team and I are looking forward to meeting our new customers in store.”

Charities registering with the Neighbourly scheme will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods up to five days a week. They can join up by emailing aldi@neighbourly.com.

The store will be open from 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am-4pm on Sunday.