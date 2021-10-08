Published: 8:51 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 9:05 AM October 8, 2021

Marie Goldberg went to do her weekly shop at Aldi in St Ives and was served a parking ticket from them. - Credit: Archant

A woman who was fined for over-staying in a St Ives' supermarket has had her money refunded after The Hunts Post stepped in.

Marie Goldberg, 55, from Boxworth, discovered the ticket on her car after completing her grocery shopping at the Aldi store on Tuesday, September 28

She says she was shocked to find the parking ticket, issued by the parking company Parkingeye, on her car.

The Car Parking Ticket that Maria was served with - Credit: Maria Goldberg

After speaking to The Hunts Post, who made contact with Aldi, the supermarket agreed to issue a refund to Marie.

"I am so happy that Aldi have given me a refund," said Marie.

You may also want to watch:

"I think the process of talking to The Hunts Post has brought an important issue to light that Aldi may look at extending that time period for the elderly and the disabled.

"That's a way to further help and support the community for those who may need extra help.

“I didn’t even see that there were parking notices in the car park, I am like most people, I grab a trolley and go in and do my shopping."

Parkingeye have signs up within the Car Park telling people there is a maximum of a one and a half hour stay - Credit: Archant

Parkingeye’s notice states that the maximum time you can park in the car park is an hour and a half.

Marie’s ticket stated that she had parked for two hours, half an hour over the time limit.

Marie said: “I deliberately don’t shop in Cambridge and try to support local businesses and supermarkets instead, so I was quite shocked.

“If you are an OAP or disabled person and there are large queues within the supermarket then it would definitely take these people more than an hour and a half to do their shopping."

Other supermarkets close to Aldi in St Ives, such as Morrisons in St Ives, have a maximum car parking stay of three hours, double the amount of time that Aldi offers its customers.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are happy to review all cases if a customer believes a parking fine was issued in error, and have instructed the company that manages the car park at our St Ives store to cancel Ms Goldberg’s charge.”

The Manager of the Aldi Superstore in St Ives offered to also give Marie a refund.

In a Facebook post, he said: "Hi, I'm the store manager at Aldi St.Ives and will happily get the fine removed, all you need to do is come in to store with your fine document and your shopping receipt.

"You don't have to make a special journey just bring it with you the next time you shop."

The Hunts Post has approached Parkingeye for comment.