Following the success of a trial selling five loose fresh produce lines without plastic wrapping in Scotland, which was launched earlier this year, the supermarket now intends to sell the plastic-free vegetables across parts of the South East. If the trial - which applies to loose savoy cabbage, red cabbage, white cabbage, pointed cabbage and cauliflower - is successful, it will be rolled out to all Aldi's 830 UK stores by the end of the year. It is estimated that the move could avoid the use of more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year nationwide without increasing food waste. Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: