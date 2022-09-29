Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Alconbury Weald primary school library receives donation

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:00 PM September 29, 2022
Rachel Arnold (middle) and co-headteachers Mrs Slade and Mrs McDonnell

MM Flowers has donated books to Ermine Street Church Academy to help the children continue reading for fun. 

The students of the Alconbury Weald school have taken part in the Summer Reading Challenge which encourages them to start reading as a leisure activity. 

This proved popular with the children at the school so MM Flowers made a donation of books to the school’s library. 

They donated more recent bestsellers and a series of children’s classics including The Chronicles of Narnia, The Secret Garden and Charlotte’s Web. 

MM Flowers also presented the co-headteachers of the primary school with two exquisite bouquets. 

Communities and partnerships for Urban&Civic at Alconbury Weald, Rachel Arnold, said: “There’s a strong link between the business and residential community at Alconbury Weald 

“We’re delighted that MM Flowers was able to respond to ESCA’s appeal for book donations. 

“The bouquets were a lovely gesture for Emma and Ayelett who’ve done a fantastic job as co-headteachers earlier in the year.” 




