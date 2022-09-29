Alconbury Weald primary school library receives donation
- Credit: Jo Hatton Jones
MM Flowers has donated books to Ermine Street Church Academy to help the children continue reading for fun.
The students of the Alconbury Weald school have taken part in the Summer Reading Challenge which encourages them to start reading as a leisure activity.
This proved popular with the children at the school so MM Flowers made a donation of books to the school’s library.
They donated more recent bestsellers and a series of children’s classics including The Chronicles of Narnia, The Secret Garden and Charlotte’s Web.
MM Flowers also presented the co-headteachers of the primary school with two exquisite bouquets.
Communities and partnerships for Urban&Civic at Alconbury Weald, Rachel Arnold, said: “There’s a strong link between the business and residential community at Alconbury Weald
“We’re delighted that MM Flowers was able to respond to ESCA’s appeal for book donations.
Most Read
- 1 Fly-tipper hit with £3,800 worth of costs and fine
- 2 Major event in Graveley honours the RAF Pathfinders 80 years on
- 3 Councillor questions ‘why on earth’ Addenbrooke’s Hospital is within potential congestion zone
- 4 Conservatives propose £1.7m and solution to halt ‘unfair’ cuts to bus services
- 5 Two broken down buses causing delays this morning as well as your usual round up of travel updates
- 6 Your Traffic and Travel updates for today (September 29)
- 7 Two in court in connection with cable thefts in the East worth £1 million
- 8 Abbey College students aid communities in Borneo
- 9 Residents can have their say on potential Cambridge congestion charge
- 10 Commercial property for sale in Huntingdonshire
“The bouquets were a lovely gesture for Emma and Ayelett who’ve done a fantastic job as co-headteachers earlier in the year.”