MM Flowers has donated books to Ermine Street Church Academy to help the children continue reading for fun.

The students of the Alconbury Weald school have taken part in the Summer Reading Challenge which encourages them to start reading as a leisure activity.

This proved popular with the children at the school so MM Flowers made a donation of books to the school’s library.

They donated more recent bestsellers and a series of children’s classics including The Chronicles of Narnia, The Secret Garden and Charlotte’s Web.

MM Flowers also presented the co-headteachers of the primary school with two exquisite bouquets.

Rachel Arnold (middle) and co-headteachers Mrs Slade and Mrs McDonnell - Credit: Jo Hatton Jones

Communities and partnerships for Urban&Civic at Alconbury Weald, Rachel Arnold, said: “There’s a strong link between the business and residential community at Alconbury Weald

“We’re delighted that MM Flowers was able to respond to ESCA’s appeal for book donations.

“The bouquets were a lovely gesture for Emma and Ayelett who’ve done a fantastic job as co-headteachers earlier in the year.”