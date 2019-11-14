The allotments are currently home to the school�s weekly Nature Club, where students can learn all about nature and best practices around wildlife. The allotments are currently home to the school�s weekly Nature Club, where students can learn all about nature and best practices around wildlife.

Children at Ermine Street Church Academy, in Alconbury Weald, are being invited to sign up for the weekly nature group, which will run on Fridays.

They'll sow a range of seeds and then watch the plants as they grow between now and the spring.

The pupils have already shown their green credentials by running a thriving allotment. Funded by a donation from house builder, Morris Homes, which is building homes on the neighbouring development, pupils have been busy harvesting lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries and pumpkins grown for Halloween.

Staff say the allotment has been popular with all year groups and is a great way to teach children about the natural world and their part in it.

Head teacher, Adrian Shepherd, said: "Following on from the amazing success of the allotment we have been looking for new ways to tap into our pupils' enthusiasm for growing and nurturing.

"There has already been a lot of interest in the nature club so we're looking forward to seeing what the children grow."

Morris Homes marketing director, Penny Langton added: "Playing a positive role in creating communities has always been central to our ethos so we're delighted to have helped kickstart such an exciting project."

Rebecca Britton, from Urban&Civic, lead developer at Alconbury Weald, said: "Alconbury Weald has designed a space for nature and people as part of the wider way it knits into the landscape around it and engaging our youngest residents with the natural world around them within the school grounds and outside. It is a brilliant way of bringing that to life.

"We look forward to future projects with the nature club to explore the habitats and species going forward and help us with future wildlife surveys."

The donation was made to Ermine Street Academy by Morris Homes, as part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the developing community in Alconbury Weald.

