Details for a further 261 homes at Alconbury Weald have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.

The authority agreed the construction of the one bed flats through to four bed houses, including affordable housing, on one of the parcels of land at the former military airfield for CALA North Home Counties.

A pocket park, layout and landscaping were also agreed as part of the development at Alconbury Weald where outline permission for up to 5,000 homes, 290,000 sqm of employment floor space and a host of community facilities, including schools, health and leisure, was given in 2014.

Planners said: “This proposal creates a development which responds to the opportunities and constraints of the site and relevant planning policies.

“The development is not considered to have an overly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring dwellings and is acceptable in terms of highway safety and will provide a good quality environment for this residential-led development.”

