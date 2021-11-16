News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Plans for 261 new homes at Alconbury Weald get the green light

person

Julian Makey

Published: 11:38 AM November 16, 2021
Aerial view of the Enterprise Campus and Alconbury Weald.

Aerial view of the Enterprise Campus and Alconbury Weald. - Credit: Archant

Details for a further 261 homes at Alconbury Weald have been approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.

The authority agreed the construction of the one bed flats through to four bed houses, including affordable housing, on one of the parcels of land at the former military airfield for CALA North Home Counties.

A pocket park, layout and landscaping were also agreed as part of the development at Alconbury Weald where outline permission for up to 5,000 homes, 290,000 sqm of employment floor space and a host of community facilities, including schools, health and leisure, was given in 2014.

Planners said: “This proposal creates a development which responds to the opportunities and constraints of the site and relevant planning policies.

“The development is not considered to have an overly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring dwellings and is acceptable in terms of highway safety and will provide a good quality environment for this residential-led development.”
 

Huntingdonshire District Council
Huntingdon News

