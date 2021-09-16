Published: 2:05 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 2:30 PM September 16, 2021

Visitors were driven around the Cold War area of the site in a 1944 vintage bus courtesy of Dews Coaches - Credit: Jo Hatton Jones

A Heritage Open Day at Alconbury Weald, had a huge range of activities.

From Lindy Hop dancing, to big band music to get people “in the mood” and food and drink for visitors to enjoy at the newly-opened Bohemia bistro and bar in the refurbished Second World War listed Watch Office.

A key part of the day was a series of tours to the Cold War Avionics Building which are normally closed.

Dancing was enjoyed on the day - Credit: Jo Hatton Jones

Tickets for the tours were snapped up within hours of the them being announced and over 100 people were given a glimpse of the site’s hidden Cold War history.

Rachel Arnold from Urban&Civic said: “It was a great day, and we are so grateful to all the groups and partners who helped us bring the site’s rich heritage to life over the course of the day.”