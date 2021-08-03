Published: 10:53 AM August 3, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM August 3, 2021

Alconbury where the brook was the subject of a flood alert - Credit: Archant

A Huntingdonshire village will get £200,000 funding to protect 300 homes and businesses against flooding.

Alconbury will benefit from the investment as part of new plans published by the Government alongside a £5.2 billion investment.

It will be one of the first areas targeted in the funding for 2021- 22 with a consultation set to be held this autumn.

Huntingdon’s Jonathan Djanogly MP meets with Alconbury's Flood Group. - Credit: JD MP

The Government will look at how to better protect frequently flooded communities and look at where areas have flooded on multiple occasions.

Improvements to flood insurance such as measures to allow flooded households to claim extra money to install property flood resilience measures.

This could be air brick covers, flood doors and flood resistant paint – and measures to tackle the risks from surface water flooding are also included in the plans.

The funding comes as part of the Government’s £860 million investment to protect communities from flooding in 2021-22, and part of a wider record investment of £5.2 billion into protection from flooding and coastal erosion over the next six years.

Huntingdon’s Jonathan Djanogly MP said: “As we saw locally over the Christmas period, flooding can devastate our communities – too many homes and families across Huntingdonshire have sadly fallen victim to this, and so we must put the necessary protections in place to tackle it.

“In addition to the funding announced today for the Alconbury flood alleviation scheme, approximately £3.3million is due to be allocated to our area over the duration of the Government’s flood investment plan.

“This funding will go towards the design and construction of flood alleviation schemes and putting the necessary measures in place to protect homes from flooding.

“This will help to guard homes and families from the devastating impact of flooding, allowing people to feel reassured about the safety of their home.”

The funding is hoped to protect a total of 336,000 properties in England by 2026-2027, helping to avoid £32 billion in wider economic damages and reducing the national flood risk by up to 11 per cent across the country.