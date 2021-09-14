Published: 7:56 AM September 14, 2021

Bruce and Cheryl Staines will be running for BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water. - Credit: Judith Aylott

A newlywed couple from Alconbury will virtually complete the London Marathon in aid of a lesser-known charity that supports two local children with a rare genetic disorder.

Bruce and Cheryl Staines will be running for BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water.

The pair love a challenge and Cheryl has already run 11 marathons.

They were inspired to take on the world-famous marathon, which is being held virtually once again this year, after villager Judith Aylott got in touch.

Judith is a trustee of BBS UK and aims to raise awareness and funds to provide support for the individuals who are affected as well as their families.

Two of her grandchildren, who live in Huntingdon, have inherited this rare disorder which affects around one in 100,000 babies.

“There are a number of symptoms of this complex condition but the main one is visual impairment which often leads to blindness,” Judith explained.

“My grandson Bradley, who is 14, still has a little sight remaining, but we do not know for how long.

“His younger sister Jessie is also affected.

"The funds raised by the charity provide information and advocacy services including a weekend family conference, social and activity weekends as well as member forums, information leaflets and newsletters.”

The virtual London Marathon lets runners select their own routes and have a full 24 hours to complete the 26.2 miles.

Judith continued: “Small unknown charities have been really affected as they generally get very little funding from other sources.

“When I was told that two of the places were still to be taken up and did any of us know of anyone who could run a marathon, I had nothing to lose, and asked Bruce and Cheryl if they would be interested.

“I was delighted that they said yes and that they like to support smaller unknown charities.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Bruce and Cheryl’s page can visit: https://bit.ly/3E9bE3K



Further information about the charity can be found at: https://bbsuk.org.uk/