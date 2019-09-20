The school, which has more than 200 pupils, was rated 'good' in a recent report, and head teacher Jane Watts said she was "delighted" with the inspection.

Staff at the school were praised by inspectors for their efforts to "provide exciting activities" for children, alongside the school's "sustained focus on improving teaching and learning".

Inspectors visited the school on June 4, where they carried out a "short inspection" and found that the "leadership team had maintained the good quality of education" in the school since the last inspection in December 2015.

"Parents and carers are highly supportive of the school. The many parents who provided responses to Ofsted's online questionnaire, Parent View, indicated that they would recommend the school," the report said.

The report also recognised the good behaviour of the children, saying "pupils are well mannered and friendly. They talk about the important of being respectful to each other and the need to 'share, care and play fair'. They behave well, both around the school and when they are learning. They are eager learners who listen respectively to each other and to adults. They settle into their activities quickly and confidently."

The report also noted the improvement of teaching from the last inspection.

Inspector, Julie Harrison said: "There has been sustained focus on improving teaching and learning. Adult's effective questioning is deepening pupils' thinking and supporting their achievements throughout the school. The progress that Year 6 pupils make from the end of key stage 1 to the end of key stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics is above the national average."

Ms Harrison said for the future improvements the school need to "continue to robustly evaluate and develop the school's curriculum to "ensure that pupils make the best possible progress from their various starting points".

Ms Watts said: "We are delighted with the report and feel it reflects our unique school - the 'Alconbury family'. Our success is down to the dedicated staff and volunteers, the support of the parents and our amazing children."