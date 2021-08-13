News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
How Alconbury Pharmacy supported the community during the pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:00 AM August 13, 2021   
Anil Sharma, director of Alconbury Pharmacy, has worked tirelessly through the pandemic to help the community.

Anil Sharma, director of Alconbury Pharmacy, has worked tirelessly through the pandemic to help the community. - Credit: Anil Sharma

Alconbury Pharmacy has been a life line of support to the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic - from delivering medications to face-to-face advice.

They expanded their home delivery service to cover not just Alconbury but Huntingdon, Sawtry and many other areas.  

Director of Alconbury Pharmacy, Anil Sharma, said: “Alconbury Pharmacy remained open throughout the pandemic providing essential medications and reassuring face-to-face healthcare advice for our local community. 

“Knowing that many people were having to shield or preferred not to leave their home we expanded our existing free home delivery service to cover Alconbury, Brampton, Huntingdon, Sawtry, St Ives and surrounding villages for anyone who wanted to use this.  

“This meant that medications were delivered in a non-contact, safe way, directly to the patient’s front door.  

“We also enabled people to purchase over the counter medications or products such as hand sanitisers over the phone and have these delivered at the same time as their prescriptions. 

“Very early on into the pandemic we ensured our pharmacy was Covid secure for our patients who did come and see us by installing screens, wearing PPE and having clear social distancing policies in place. 

“Finally, we provided free NHS flu vaccinations which we will once again be providing from the week commencing September 13.” 

