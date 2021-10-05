News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Alconbury couple smash London Marathon charity target

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:01 AM October 5, 2021   
Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran the London Marathon for charity BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water.

Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran the London Marathon for charity BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water. - Credit: Family

A newlywed couple from Alconbury raised £1,250 for charity by successfully completing a virtual London Marathon event. 

Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran for BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water.    

They surpassed their fundraising target in the virtual challenge by running for six-and-a-half hours. 

Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran the London Marathon for charity BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water.

Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran the London Marathon for charity BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water. - Credit: Family

Even Bruce pulling his calf muscle didn’t deter them in their efforts!

They were inspired to take on the world-famous marathon, which was held virtually once again this year, after villager Judith Aylott got in touch.   

Judith added: “A huge well done to Bruce and Cheryl for their commitment and thank you to everyone who has donated, but it’s not too late to raise the sum even further!” 

Judith is a trustee of BBS UK and aims to raise awareness and funds to provide support for the individuals who are affected as well as their families.     

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
  2. 2 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  
  3. 3 Serious motorbike crash closes A1 slip road near St Neots
  1. 4 Injunction hearing to remove Camp Beagle protestors
  2. 5 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
  3. 6 Final demolition of A14 viaduct moves nearer
  4. 7 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
  5. 8 12 years jail for ‘incredibly dangerous’ man who struck fear into ex-partner 
  6. 9 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch 
  7. 10 Three times lucky for St Ives Nursery who win third award

Two of her grandchildren, who live in Huntingdon, have inherited this rare disorder which affects around one in 100,000 babies.     

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via JustGiving at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mrmrs-staines 

Charity News
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bevis Smith from St Neots was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday September 27. 

Cambs Live

St Neots rapist jailed for 11 years

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former male model Jesse Burgess has bought the Old Grammar School site in St Ives. 

Cambs Live

Former Vogue and GQ model buys historic landmark in Cambridgeshire

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The shop Pandora has now closed 

Cambs Live

Pandora in Huntingdon has closed down

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Brian Rudgley was initially arrested after police received reports of a sexual assault against a child.

Cambs Live

Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon