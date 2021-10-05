Published: 9:01 AM October 5, 2021

Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran the London Marathon for charity BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water. - Credit: Family

A newlywed couple from Alconbury raised £1,250 for charity by successfully completing a virtual London Marathon event.

Bruce and Cheryl Staines ran for BBS UK (Bardet-Biedl Syndrome) on October 3 at Grafham Water.

They surpassed their fundraising target in the virtual challenge by running for six-and-a-half hours.

Even Bruce pulling his calf muscle didn’t deter them in their efforts!

They were inspired to take on the world-famous marathon, which was held virtually once again this year, after villager Judith Aylott got in touch.

Judith added: “A huge well done to Bruce and Cheryl for their commitment and thank you to everyone who has donated, but it’s not too late to raise the sum even further!”

Judith is a trustee of BBS UK and aims to raise awareness and funds to provide support for the individuals who are affected as well as their families.

Two of her grandchildren, who live in Huntingdon, have inherited this rare disorder which affects around one in 100,000 babies.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via JustGiving at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mrmrs-staines