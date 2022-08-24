Promotion

The front of the home at 21 Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings

Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon, PE28 4HF

OIEO £425,000

This extended, well-presented detached family home located in the popular village of Alconbury boasts four bedrooms as well as a music/garden room and parking space.

The refitted kitchen/diner at 21 Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings

The spacious accommodation also has a hall, refitted utility room, refitted kitchen/diner, living room, refitted toilet, landing, and a refitted bathroom.

The garden at 21 Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings

Outside, the property further benefits from a landscaped rear garden, new driveway and garage.

Thomas Morris, 01487 814666, thomasmorris.co.uk

The living room at 21 Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings