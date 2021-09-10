Children plant trees to prevent future floods
- Credit: Alconbury Brook Flood Group
A group of children donned their wellies to help “slow the flow” of floodwater in Huntingdonshire villages.
The Alconbury Brook Flood Group has worked tirelessly over the past year to help prevent further flooding in the area – after devastating floods at Christmas 2020 wrecked homes and businesses.
In support of this, local children joined forces to help tackle concerns. They grabbed spades to plant willow trees on the brook bank upstream of Alconbury Weston.
“By planting young willow trees now, it will slow down flood water in the future,” a spokesperson from the group said.
“This is just one of many schemes the flood group, together with partners in the Environment Agency and local councils, is doing to reduce the chance of flooding in the long term.
“We are all committed to the task of reducing the ever-growing danger of flooding.”
The planting event took place on August 27.
