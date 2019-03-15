Yuriy Zhuravel has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for a premises licence for 112 High Street, which was home to New Look until last year.

The premises has undergone refurbishment since it was vacated by the fashion chain and Mr Zhuravel is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol from the unit between 9am-6pm, from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am-6pm on Sunday.

The application states that the alcohol will be for consumption “off the premises”.

New Look closed its doors in July last year, with the chain blaming poor trading performance. Its branches in St Ives and St Neots also closed last year.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the licence application should contact Huntingdonshire District Council April 3 by writing to the licensing section, Pathfinder House, St Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TN.