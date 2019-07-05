LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY THE PREMISES LICENCE

Albanwise Limited has applied to the Huntingdonshire District Council to vary the premises licence for The Crown Inn, Bridge Road, Broughton, Huntingdon PE28 3AY. The proposed variation is to extend the area covered by the licence to the garden area next to the premises; to extend the hours for the sale of alcohol from 11:00 to 01:00; to authorise the exhibition of films and the performance of live and recorded music from 11:00 to 01:00 and to authorise the provision of late night refreshment from 23:00 to 01:00. The Council's licencing register, with details of the application, may be inspected at Huntingdonshire District Council, Pathfinder House, St Marys Street, Huntingdon or on the Council's website at www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk.

Representations about this application, which must be in writing, can be made to Licensing at Huntingdonshire District Council and must reach them by 24 July 2019. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000. MILLS & REEVE LLP