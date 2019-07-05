Aidan Joy, 57, decided to take on the gruelling challenge of cycling, 1,000 miles between Land End and John O'Groats last month.Aidan, who took part in the challenge to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity, completed the challenge in 14 days and raised £4,000. Aidan promoted the bike ride on the St Neots radio station Black Cat, and breakfast show listener Ted decided he wanted to donate to the fundraising. Ted's wife, Jennifer, died four years ago, but shortly before her death, she asked Ted to make charitable donations from time to time, in her name. So, on the station's breakfast show, presenter Ste Greenall was joined by Ted and Zoe Doherty, fundraiser for CPSL Mind, and Zoe was presented with £1,000. Ste said: