Ted hands over a cheque to Zoe at Black Cat radio. Picture: CONTIRBUTED

Aidan Joy, 57, decided to take on the gruelling challenge of cycling, 1,000 miles between Land End and John O'Groats last month.

Aidan, who took part in the challenge to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity, completed the challenge in 14 days and raised £4,000.

Aidan promoted the bike ride on the St Neots radio station Black Cat, and breakfast show listener Ted decided he wanted to donate to the fundraising.

Ted's wife, Jennifer, died four years ago, but shortly before her death, she asked Ted to make charitable donations from time to time, in her name.

So, on the station's breakfast show, presenter Ste Greenall was joined by Ted and Zoe Doherty, fundraiser for CPSL Mind, and Zoe was presented with £1,000. Ste said: "It was a very moving moment when Ted presented Zoe with the cheque. She had no idea what was about to happen. It was humbling to hear Ted tell the story of Jennifer's dying wishes to help others. I had a lump in my throat interviewing him."

The St Neots community radio station has just celebrated its second birthday.

Aidan said: "In September 2017 my sister-in-law, Mandy, took her own life following a short illness. This was shocking for all who knew her, but devastating for her closest family, who still live with this daily. Mind was selected by my brother in law as the charity to support in Mandy's memory, so I decided to take on the Land's End to John O'Groats cycle challenge, raising funds for CPSL Mind.

"Not being too athletic over recent years, some training was needed and an accident delayed me for a while, but the challenge was finally undertaken in May this year. With the support of Black Cat Radio and many donors the eventual total has exceeded £4,000. A particular thanks to Ted who made a special donation in memory of his wife Jennifer."

Zoe Doherty, Fundraiser for CPSL Mind said: "A massive 'thank you' to Aidan for completing this incredible challenge and a huge 'thank you' to Ste Greenall at Black Cat Radio for providing so much support and for Ted who gave so generously."