Only a couple of months ago the world was a very different place. Stories started to emerge, from various countries, about a life threatening pandemic.

Then just six weeks ago the UK government announced the measures we must all take to protect each other. Along with millions of others across the globe, Age UK had to adapt.

“When the world turned upside down – we turned with it,” says Age UK.

“It started on March 16 and has been a roller-coaster of a journey. From the initial announcement of a lockdown for over seventies we were thrown into action, which meant we reshaped all service deliveries; made contact with every one of our service users, put in bulk orders and delivered shopping and prescriptions.

“We also had to double staff on our Helpline to meet the increased number of calls - some days more than 200 per cent more than usual and extending the Helpline opening hours.

“We started immediately to collate the offers of help so generously pouring forward from the public and began a mapping document. We were aware that some may take advantage of the circumstances and take the opportunity of people’s vulnerability and quickly produced guidance on scams and fraud.”

“In a time of panic and anxiety for many, the challenge we set ourselves was:

* How not to make this time even more lonely and even more isolating for our older people living in the county.

* We are keyworkers. We have staff that are out in the community bringing a smile with vital needs to people’s doors, we have staff in isolation working from home and making arrangements for those in need and we have an amazing number of dedicated volunteers.

The branch says it made the video with the idea of bringing sunshine to people’s lives.

“We are a team of positive, caring, proactive colleagues. We will keep shining and keep smiling to support our older population,” said a spokeswoman for the branch.

INFO: If you would like to make a donation to Age UK, go to: ageuk.org.uk and search for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough branch.