Cambridgeshire has reported its first case of Coronavirus case , bringing the total now confirmed across the UK to 373.

Although it is not clear the exact location of the case, an interactive map on the Public Health England website shows the case to be near Over.

Huntingdonshire district council has now issued advice to residents to help minimise the risk of Coronavirus.

A spokesman for the district council said: 'Developments regarding COVID-19 are continuing to be carefully monitored by Public Health England (PHE) with the current impact and risk to the UK population considered moderate. We understand the concern that COVID-19 is generating. There are some really simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves and others to stop the spread of viruses and germs including COVID-19 (Coronavirus).'

The news comes after the health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating at home.

Ms Dorries said in a statement: 'I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus.

'As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

'Public Health England (PHE) has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

'I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.'

As of 11:30am on March 11, six people in the UK have died of the virus.