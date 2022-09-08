Danielle Bridge, the founder and CEO of ABC Life Support, offers some advice ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day 2022. - Credit: ABC Life Support

I have had a number of conversations around suicide over the years which may have gone on to prevent a suicide, but at the time, I didn't think about it.

It is a difficult subject to address, the concern that you may not be able to help or know what to say or do can be debilitating, and that fear may drive you away from the conversation.

Anything you do can help.

Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) is an initiative which is focused on raising awareness of Suicide, giving you the tools, knowledge and confidence to act if you are concerned about someone.

The Samaritans are an amazing charity that works tirelessly to support people at the very worst moment.

Here are some things that you can do personally to support somebody in need:

Ask directly about the intent of suicide if you get that gut feeling.

Listen, truly listen without judgement. Learn how.

Empathise - This is a skill, one worth learning

Support - Emotionally and practically

Signpost - To crisis team, telephone support (112 option 2 in Cambs/Peterborough) or Samaritans on 116 123

At the time, all I thought about was the pain that the person was in and had been in and what I could do to help in that moment.

Did you know that according to the Office for National Statistics in England:

4912 suicides were registered in 2020*. This is 404 fewer than in 2019.

The overall suicide rate was 10.0 per 100,000* compared to 10.8 per 100,000** in 2019.

The male suicide rate was 15.3 per 100,000* compared to the female suicide rate of 4.9 per 100,000*

Males aged 45-49 continue to have the highest suicide rate (23.8 per 100,000)

There is regional variation in the suicide rates. The North East of England had the highest suicide rate (13.3. per 100,000) in 2020, which has been the case in five out of the last 10 preceding years and saw an increase of 15.7% compared to 2019.

*It is important to note that these deaths didn't all happen in 2020, and we will not know how many did until all deaths are officially registered- this can sometimes take a year or more.

Prevention can seem overwhelming as if we need to prevent every event as if we have the power to do so.

If we can all take a look at ourselves, work from a position of knowledge and support, we all have the potential to save a life and possibly prevent a suicide.