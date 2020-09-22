The Royle Family star recorded the emotive three-minute film to tell the story of lead cancer nurse Lynda Hall.

Lynda, 56, is set to retire soon after 40 years of caring for critically ill patients around the country.

In the video, Sue tells Lynda’s story: “Somebody who I knew very, very well said to me once, ‘every single day when I wake up, I remember that I’ve got cancer.

Maybe it gets less as the years go on and you don’t think about it every hour, you might only think about it once a day, but it never goes away.’

Lynda Hall pictured in her student nursing days, and more recently as Macmillan lead cancer nurse. Picture: MACMILLAN Lynda Hall pictured in her student nursing days, and more recently as Macmillan lead cancer nurse. Picture: MACMILLAN

“So we, in turn, need to keep being there for them.”

The cause is particularly close to Sue, whose father was cared for by Macmillan nurses.

She said: “I already had such respect and appreciation for Macmillan nurses after they supported my father, and our whole family in fact, through his cancer.

Actress Sue Johnston - who appeared in The Royle Family - has voiced the poignant story of a Hinchingbrooke Hospital nurse. Picture: PA WIRE Actress Sue Johnston - who appeared in The Royle Family - has voiced the poignant story of a Hinchingbrooke Hospital nurse. Picture: PA WIRE

“Getting to know the story of lead cancer nurse Lynda has only filled me with more admiration for their work.

“By getting involved in coffee morning, we can all help ensure Macmillan continue to support people with cancer during these unsettling times.”

HRH The Prince of Wales, Macmillan patron, also joined a cast of famous faces to introduce the powerful videos.

Those who recorded video stories alongside Sue included Tenet star Himesh Patel, Silent Witness lead Emilia Fox, Cold Feet’s Cel Spellman and Killing Eve’s Nina Sosanya.

Actress Sue Johnston has voiced the story of a nurse from Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Picture: ARCHANT Actress Sue Johnston has voiced the story of a nurse from Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Picture: ARCHANT

The powerful pleas come as Macmillan faces a loss of a third of its fundraising income this year.

Claire Rowney, executive director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “These short films are a powerful reminder of the lifeline Macmillan provides to people living with cancer every day - something that we simply won’t be able to do in the same way in the future, without the public’s generous donations.”

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning takes place officially on Friday (September 25), but people can get involved any time.

For more information visit: coffee.macmillan.org.uk