The 30-year-old actor said that the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust held a “very close place to his heart” and that he was sending staff “lots of love”.

The short video clip has had more than 9,000 views after being posted on Facebook on Wednesday (April 29).

Luke, who is best known for his roles in comedy drama Skins and BBC’s Our Girl, said: “This is just a quick message to say how much your hard work is appreciated.

“I know that these are very testing times for all of us.

“Being a Peterborough boy and living locally I know that you may have cared for my family members or even me at times; so, your foundation does hold a very close place to my heart.

“Thank you very much for all of your hard work, keep it up and know that we are thinking of you and sending you lots of love.”

