The news comes after Jason Ablewhite resigned from his post as Cambridgeshire's police commissioner on November 11, after an investigation was launched into an allegation made against him.

Mr Ablewhite, who was elected to the post of commissioner in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

It is understood that an internal investigation was launched after a complaint regarding "a series of messages" with a member of the public on social media was received and was then referred to the IOPC.

Members of the Panel agreed to appoint Mr Bisby to the role at an extraordinary meeting on 27th November following the resignation of Jason Ablewhite.

Mr Bisby told BBC Cambridgeshire that that he was "shocked" following the news.

He said: "The day that Jason resigned was a shock for everybody but from my previous jobs I was in the situation of 'the work has to go on'."

"Having had the experience I have had of filling in for Jason at meetings, talking with partners, talking with the public at surgeries, talking to councils... it was only natural in my thoughts to do the stewardship between now and May."

The taking of the oath was overseen by Justice of the Peace, Benjamyn Damazer JP DL (pictured).

As Acting PCC, Mr Bisby took an oath of impartiality which sets out publicly his commitment to tackling the role with integrity whilst recognising the importance of the operational independence of the police service.

The appointment, made in line with legislation means Mr Bisby takes over the role until the forthcoming PCC elections in May 2020.

On being appointed, Mr Bisby, who was previously deputy police and crime commissioner said:"I am pleased the Police and Crime Panel have appointed me to become Acting PCC for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"I see my role over the next five months as one of good stewardship, continuing to be the voice of the public and progressing the aims of the Police and Crime Plan.

"It is an honour to take on the role and I look forward to continuing to work with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and partners to make our communities as safe as possible."

Mr Bisby started his career in the military before joining the Royal Ulster Constabulary, serving 19 years in Northern Ireland. He moved to Peterborough in 2007 and became actively involved in voluntary work in the community including becoming Chair of the local Policing Board. He was elected a Councillor for Stanground South ward in Peterborough in 2015 and is also Chair of Peterborough City Council's Corporate Parenting. Mr Bisby has also been a member of the Police and Crime Panel, becoming Vice Chair in June 2017.