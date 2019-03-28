Astrea Academy Trust, which runs the school, has confirmed today the school will be shut tomorrow so that maintenance can be carried out.

According to a letter sent home to parents on Wednesday, there is a break in one of the main power cables under the site meaning that there is no power in around 60% of the classrooms.

The school has also said that they hope to resolve the issue over the weekend, ready for school to resume on Monday.

A spokesman for Astrea said: “As a result of a loss of power to some parts of the school, we have not been able to open fully today. Year 10 and Year 11 are in school as normal, but tomorrow we will be closed as essential maintenance is carried out. Our normal timetable will resume on Monday.”