Public put through their paces at Sawtry Sport 4 all community fitness event

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 7:19 AM July 28, 2022
Staff at Academy Leisure Sawtry put the community through their paces in a range of exciting activities and challenges

Staff at Academy Leisure Sawtry put the community through their paces in a range of exciting activities and challenges - Credit: Academy Leisure Sawtry

Staff at Academy Leisure Sawtry, part of Meridian Trust, hosted and enjoyed an extra-special day of community sport and fitness in Sawtry.

The Sawtry Sport 4 All event took place on Saturday, July 9, in and around Old School Hall, with the staff transforming the Astro to provide a range of exciting activities and challenges with prizes.

Activities were for all ages and abilities and included sprint challenges on gym equipment and a strength and conditioning class.

Challenges included sprints on the spinning bikes for a chance to win free guest passes and personal training sessions

Challenges included sprints on the spinning bikes for a chance to win free guest passes, personal training sessions and memberships. - Credit: Academy Leisure Sawtry

Jack Clarke, Health and Fitness Manager at Academy Leisure, said: “At Academy Leisure, we believe in bringing the community together through fitness, and it was great to see so many people celebrating sport in Sawtry.

"We’ve had some great feedback from the local community, and our team really enjoyed the day. Thank you to everyone who came along and took part.”

Across the day, more than 20 free activities were put on by local clubs, organisations, and businesses.

Funding for the event came from the National Lottery Community Fund. 

To find out more about Academy Leisure Sawtry, visit: www.sawtry.academyleisure.org.

Fitness
Sawtry News

