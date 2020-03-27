The worker from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) told police he was “given abuse by a group of lads playing football” at Hill Rise Park on Wednesday (March 25).

He had been trying to give them advice about the temporary closure of the play area amid the Coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as bold signs informing people of the closure had been “ripped down” by members of the public.

A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, read: “Lots of people are still ignoring the government’s advice.

“A HDC worker at Hill Rise Park stated he was given abuse by a group of lads playing football when he tried to give them advice. Was this your child?

“Kids are still playing on the skate park. The virus can live up to 18 hours on these surfaces.”