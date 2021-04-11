Published: 10:00 AM April 11, 2021

Abbots Ripton lies approximately four miles north of Huntingdon and on the B1090 and has a population of 305, according to the 2011 Census.

The parish occupied some 4,191 acres of land in1801, which had reduced to 4,080 acres by 2011 Census. The village is also notable as the location of the Abbots Ripton railway disaster in 1876 in which a Flying Scotsman train was wrecked during a blizzard. The disaster led to important safety improvements in railway signalling.

The civil parish includes the nearby hamlet of Wennington, which lies one mile north of Abbots Ripton. Wennington has a population of about 60 people.

Abbots Ripton was listed in the Domesday Book of 1086 in the Hundred of Hurstingstone in Huntingdonshire; the name of the settlement was written as Riptune. In 1086, there was just one manor at Abbots Ripton; the annual rent paid to the lord of the manor in 1066 was £8.

Abbots Ripton sits on the outskirts of Huntingdon and for many years was the site of an annual music festival. - Credit: ARCHANT

The survey records that there were 14 ploughland at Abbots Ripton in 1086 and there was the capacity for a further two. In addition, to the arable land, there was 16 acres of meadows and 3,784 acres of woodland. By 1086, there was already a church and a priest at Abbots Ripton.

Abbots Ripton ends in 'ton' which usually indicates Saxon origin. The origin of a place name comes from old English words such at 'rip' which means 'strip of land' and 'tun' which means 'homestead' or 'farm'.

The name of the village was recorded as Riptone in the 10th Century and Riptune in 1086. It was during the 12th and 13th centuries that the 'Abbot' part came into the name as the land was probably owned by the Abbot of Ramsey.

The village is home to the 18th Century Abbots Ripton Hall which now has an estate totalling 5,700 acres, larger than Abbots Ripton itself. Abbots Ripton Hall is a Grade II listed building that was built on the site of the old manor house.During the Second World War, the hall was used as a hospital,















