Ramsey college students raise money for Cancer Research UK by joining in Race for Life

Tom Henman

Published: 9:00 AM July 14, 2021   
Students at Abbey College in Ramsey took part in a Race for Life event to raise money for Cancer Research.

Students at Abbey College in Ramsey took part in a Race for Life event to raise money for Cancer Research. - Credit: ABBEY COLLEGE

Hundreds of Abbey College students have helped raise almost £4,000 by completing Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

More than 700 joined in one of Cancer Research’s largest fundraising events, which has raised more than £900 million over a quarter of a century to fund vital research in the fight against the disease. They donned their trainers and running gear, before running or walking the twelve-and-a-half laps of the school athletics track.

Ryan, Rio and Millie ran the whole race non-stop and even continued after finishing to complete additional laps on the school field. Melissa, Lewis, Summer, Revleen, Jordan and Reuben also triumphed by raising outstanding amounts of cash for the charity.

Abbey College headteacher, Andy Christoforou, said: “We are so proud to have raised such an incredible amount for Cancer Research UK. Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported us – we have been totally overwhelmed by the generous response from the Ramsey community.”

Ramsey News

