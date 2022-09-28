The students after they arrived at Camp Bongkud - Credit: Abbey College

Students from Abbey College have been praised for their voluntary work on their “jam-packed” trip to Borneo.

Several students from the college travelled to the island to work on local community and environmental projects.

They started of their environmental endeavours in Borneo’s jungle, using machetes to hack through vines and planting new trees to help ensure the rainforest’s long-term sustainability.

They also visited Camp Bongkud, a camp owned and operated by Camps International the provides school expeditions around the world.

The students about to set off on their Borneo adventure - Credit: Abbey College

Here the students helped dig drains, made concrete for buildings, paths, and support structures and also taught local school children English through games and lessons.

Students later took to the waters of Mamutik Island where they undertook a Professional Association of Diving Instructors open water course.

All of the students passed and are now certified to dive anywhere in the world.

The group continued their conservation projects such as the marine conservation programme.

The students taking a dive to get their PADI diving certification - Credit: Abbey College

To help reduce the amount of plastic within the reef, students collected and recycled bottles from the water and used them to create air vents using the bottle caps.

Alexr Thompson, a teacher chaperoning the students on the trip, said: “All the students taking part on this trip were exemplary ambassadors for Abbey College.

“They helped to support multiple community projects and their effort and hard work were amazing to watch.

The students standing in front of the Bornean sunset - Credit: Abbey College

“They have all made friends and memories that will last a lifetime and I have no doubt every one of them will continue to achieve amazing things in the future.”

Abbey College’s headteacher, Andy Christoforou, said: “It was great to hear how our students embraced this new culture and the fantastic experiences they were offered.

“I am very proud of the efforts they put into supporting the communities they worked in and the ambitions they set for themselves.

“I know they have made extraordinary memories and gained skills that will set them up for a bright future.”