Abbey College celebrates students’ GCSE achievements

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:54 PM August 12, 2021   
Isla Radford with her twin Pacey Rashford 

Isla Radford with her twin Pacey Rashford - Credit: Thomas Evans

Abbey College students and staff are celebrating after receiving excellent GCSE results today. 

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We are extremely proud of our students at Abbey College who have overcome a challenging two years to get to this point.  

“The results are a true reflection of the hard work and commitment they have put into their studies during this difficult time. 

“I am extremely grateful for our staff who have continued to support, motivate and inspire our students. 

“The success of our college would not be possible without their care and commitment.  

“We look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to Abbey College Sixth Form in September.” 

Abbey College’s highest performing students have excelled in all their subjects: Jack Prosser, Morgan Stuart, Caitlyn Herbert, Elliott Allan, Josh Edwards collectively achieved 35 grade 9s and 15 grade 8s. 

The majority of these highflyers will be joining Abbey College Sixth Form.  

Jessica Smith on the right 

Jessica Smith on the right - Credit: Thomas Evans

Jack is hoping to take up a place at Cambridge Academy of Science and Technology.  

Morgan wishes to pursue a career in Performing Arts and intends to take a course in Music Production and Performance. 

Abbey College students that made significant progress include Makenzie Shilling, Luke Tunstall, Isla Radford and Jessica Smith.  

Isla, Luke, Jessica and Makenzie are all staying at Abbey College to study a variety of courses including Single Sciences, Criminology, Psychology, Mathematics and Law. 

Any student who requires more information about the opportunities that are available to them at Abbey College Sixth Form, please contact Samantha Moore, Head of Sixth Form at SMoore1@abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk

