These learning packs include hard copies of the online resources, textbooks, stationery and more to help students complete their work while the school is closed.

Principal, Andy Christoforou, said: “We are so grateful for all the support and hard work of our amazing colleagues, particularly during this difficult time. Their dedication to supporting our students in any way that they can has been inspiring and is a real testament to our school community.”

The college’s ASCA music provision is also looking to start running a virtual choir in the coming weeks.