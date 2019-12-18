Emergency services including Cambridgeshire Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. You may wish to find an alternative route or delay your journey.

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

Eastbound diverted traffic is to follow the solid black circle diversion symbol on road signs. From the B1428 junction navigate the roundabout and return westbound on the A428 towards the A1. At the A1 Wyboston Interchange take the exit for the A1 northbound. Remain on the A1 northbound to the Brampton Hut Interchange. Exit the A1 at the Brampton Hut (A14) junction and navigate the roundabout to re-join the A1 southbound. Briefly stay on the A1 southbound following the link road to join the new A14 eastbound. Remain on the A14 eastbound to the Ermine Street Junction (A1198). Exit the A14 and join the A1198 southbound towards Papworth Everard. Remain on the A1198 southbound to the A428 junction at Caxton Gibbet to continue your journey.

Westbound diverted traffic is to follow the solid black square diversion symbol on road signs. Following the above eastbound diversion in reverse order.

