Published: 9:00 AM July 14, 2021

Plans for a new bypass on the A141 in Huntingdon will be discussed at a combined authority meeting. - Credit: Google Earth

A new bypass on the A141 would reduce congestion, improve road safety and “unlock significant housing and economy growth”, a report has revealed.

Combined authority bosses will discuss plans to improve the major Huntingdon route at a transport committee meeting on July 14.

Nearly 500 residents in Huntingdonshire took part in a consultation held earlier this year to decide how to “address congestion, safeguarding from rat-running and road safety”.

The preferred option was a new bypass from Spittals Interchange to Sawtry Way roundabout (B1090/A141) including three junctions with the existing road network (Ermine St, Abbotts Ripton Road and Kings Ripton Road).

More pedestrian crossing points and cycle routes were also favoured as part of the scheme.

It comes after a £850,000 pledge by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) was agreed for improvements on the A141 and St Ives town centre last summer.

“The A141 is a busy route, which experiences delay, particularly eastbound in the pm peak,” the report from Paul Raynes, director of delivery and strategy, states.

“The busiest junction in the study area is Spittals Interchange, though this is likely to be significantly impacted by the A14 improvement scheme.

“The remaining junctions are also congested, in particular the A141 / B1514 / A1123 BP roundabout junction.

“In terms of active travel, the A141 has limited provision for public transport, limited pedestrian crossing facilities and very limited cycle provision.”

The report noted that the A141 has “strong economic connections” to Peterborough, London, Cambridge and nearby market towns.

Mr Raynes continued: “The A141 has a significant role to play in delivering growth in both housing and economy with recent reports identifying that this scheme will be needed to unlock further growth beyond the local plan.

“In terms of what matters to the respondents in terms of future developments of their local transport network, the most common response was ‘very important’ to all areas surveyed.

“Overall, most respondents were in agreement in the need to reduce road traffic. Respondents also agreed about reallocating road space to walking and cycling infrastructure.”

Consultation options also included the widening of the existing A141 to the Hartford roundabout and measures to “discourage car travel”.

The full business case is set to be submitted to the combined authority in October.