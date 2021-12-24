The old A14 flyover at Huntingdon railway station is nearing the end of a demolition programme. - Credit: Geoff Soden

A viaduct which has dominated the skyline above Huntingdon railway station for nearly half a century is gradually being turned into a giant pile of rubble.

Very little is left of the section of decking nearest to the station and the part on the other side of the railway track has been moved to allow its demolition.

Brampton Road in Huntingdon is no longer dominated by the huge viaduct. - Credit: ARCHANT

The viaduct, which was built in the 1970s, is being knocked down as part of the £1.5 billion upgrade of the A14, most of which is now finished, including a major new bypass for Huntingdon.

New roads and junctions have been built to serve the town using redundant parts of the A14 which once carried thousands of vehicles a day.

Demolition of the viaduct has been a complicated job because of its scale and position above both a busy road and the railway line. A new travel hub is planned for the station.