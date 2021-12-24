News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Former A14 viaduct becomes a heap of rubble

person

Julian Makey

Published: 8:16 AM December 24, 2021
A14 flyover is demolished

The old A14 flyover at Huntingdon railway station is nearing the end of a demolition programme. - Credit: Geoff Soden

A viaduct which has dominated the skyline above Huntingdon railway station for nearly half a century is gradually being turned into a giant pile of rubble.

Very little is left of the section of decking nearest to the station and the part on the other side of the railway track has been moved to allow its demolition.

Brampton Road in Huntingdon is no longer dominated by the huge viaduct.

Brampton Road in Huntingdon is no longer dominated by the huge viaduct. - Credit: ARCHANT

The viaduct, which was built in the 1970s, is being knocked down as part of the £1.5 billion upgrade of the A14, most of which is now finished, including a major new bypass for Huntingdon.

New roads and junctions have been built to serve the town using redundant parts of the A14 which once carried thousands of vehicles a day.

Demolition of the viaduct has been a complicated job because of its scale and position above both a busy road and the railway line. A new travel hub  is planned for the station. 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

After an ATM theft in Warboys this pick up truck was located with ATM still inside vehicle.

ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10. 

Cambs Live News

Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
'TJ' Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, is being hunted by police following a burglary and violent assault  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Buckenham has been awarded Best Young Filmmaker.

Brother and sister from Huntingdon have won awards for their...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon