Both eastbound and westbound carriageways of the road between junction 31, the Girton interchange, and junction 24 at Godmanchester, were closed while fire crews tackled the blaze in a heavy goods vehicle laden with clothing. Highways England announced at about 6.30pm that the eastbound carriageway had reopened. The westbound carriageway remains closed while resurfacing work takes place. Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was joined at the scene by Suffolk Fire Service colleagues, with crews battling to extinguish the blaze for more than four hours. Calls were made to emergency services shortly before 10.30am. The lorry came to a stop near junction 27 at Fenstanton. Lengthy delays remain in place but are expected to clear in the hours ahead.