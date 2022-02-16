Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash
- Credit: Google Maps
The family of a man who died after suffering a medical episode while driving on the A1123 in Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to their “devoted father”.
He died following a crash between a car and a lorry outside Tesco Express on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).
A Cambridgeshire Police investigation revealed that he, the driver of the car, suffered a medical episode behind the wheel before colliding with the lorry.
His family have paid tribute to the “kind person” and have thanked a “superstar” passer-by for reportedly attempted life-saving CPR at the roadside.
Speaking to this newspaper, a family member said: “I just want to say thank you to the person who offered CPR to my brother who died in the car accident yesterday in St Ives.
“And also thank you to the lady who shielded the incident offering him some form of dignity.
“He was a kind person and a devoted father.
“There were challenging times due to ill health and we ask for your prayers during this period of sorrow.
“Too young to leave us. Rest In Peace.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a car on the roundabout outside Tesco in Needingworth Road, St Ives, at just after 4pm yesterday.
“Investigations revealed the incident to be a medical episode suffered by the man driving the car and he died at the scene. The collision was minor.”