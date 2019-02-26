A stretch of the road is closed between Buckden roundabout and the B1041 at Little Paxton due to a collision.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called just after 1.30pm to reports of a single vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the A1, between Buckden and St Neots.

“The car collided with bollards and has caused an obstruction. The air ambulance has arrived at the scene, but details of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“The road has been closed in both directions while the incident is being dealt with.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.41pm with reports of a collision on the A1 in St Neots.

“We sent an ambulance, two ambulance officers and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

“One patient is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.”

A spokesman for Magpas Air Ambulance said: “We were called to the scene of an incident on the A1 outside Little Paxton near St Neots at 14:00 today. We arrived on scene at 14:15.”