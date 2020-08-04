A pregnant mum who has just been diagnosed with breast cancer is planning to cover herself in glitter this weekend and walk through the streets to raise money for two charities.

On Saturday (August 8) at 12pm, Kate Pistilli, 33, who is eight month’s pregnant with her second child, will be raising money for Hunts Community Cancer Network (HCCN) and Mummy’s Star.

So far, she has raised £3,975.79 on her Virgin Money page and smashed her original target of £500.

Kate was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, when she was just 28-years-old after enduring IVF treatment, a double mastectomy, reconstruction and five months of chemotherapy.

Kate said: “Naturally it turned my very happy little world upside down – who gets diagnosed with breast cancer at 28? I wanted to be partying and falling in love, not having cancer treatment and planning my funeral.

“I was given the all-clear in May 2016, and felt overjoyed that I had succeeded in my mission to beat cancer.”

Nine months after her daughter was born, Kate fell pregnant again in December 2019 and to her disbelief the cancer returned in April 2020.

“When I was told it had returned, I couldn’t believe it and feel cheated out of the luxury of being able to enjoy my pregnancy without the worry or stress of cancer looming over me.

“Going through cancer is one of the loneliest things to experience - even with endless love and support from family and friends - and it is even more isolating going through it whilst pregnant.

Kate expressed how supportive the two charities HCCN and Mummy’s Star have been to her, she said: “I would love to be able to raise awareness of the seriousness of catching cancer early, and to give something back to the charities so that they can continue to offer support to other people in my position.

She explained how she came up with the idea of covering herself in glitter, she said: “I wanted to combine this desire with my belief that you can cover anything in glitter and make it better, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

To donate visit Kate’s fundraising page: www.virginmoneygiving.com/KatePistilli