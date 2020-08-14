Savannah before her haircut PICTURE: Fran Pemberton Savannah before her haircut PICTURE: Fran Pemberton

Savannah Nelson, braved the chop on Saturday July 28 at the Hair Exchange in Blunham, Bedfordshire.

She has raised £1,386.72 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice at Moggerhanger, and has also donated her locks to the Little Princess Trust. Savannah said: “Since I was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and functional gait disorder, I haven’t had the strength or energy to have my hair cut for a year.

“This seemed like the perfect opportunity to have a reason to cut my hair and support a good cause.

“Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice relies on calendar fundraising events, which because of the coronavirus pandemic unfortunately have had to be cancelled. I wanted to raise as much as I could for the hospice and the amazing support and care it gives to patients around the clock. Thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Savannah, who is hoping to grow her hair long again for her wedding in 2022 and has created a Facebook fundraiser so her family and friends could donate.

Savannah said: “I have posted my hair to The Little Princess Trust for it to be created into a wig for a little girl who is going through hair loss due to a medical condition or illness.”

Helen Kingston, community fundraising officer at St John’s Hospice, said: “Thank you for your fantastic support Savannah and for braving the chop to raise vital funds for our hospice.

“We are really grateful; your support makes a real difference and helps us to be there when it matters for local families.

“The funds you have raised could help to pay for a hospice nurse for four days, for four bereavement sessions offering advice and support for families, and around 23 hours of our expert care, helping people to live the best life they can.

“If you have been inspired by Savannah’s story and are thinking about taking on a fundraising challenge, we would love for you to get in touch with us.

“You don’t have to brave the shave – there are lots of other ways you can support us too, including virtually.”

Phone the fundraising team on: 01767 642 412 or email stjohnsfundraising@sueryder.org.