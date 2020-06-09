Joan Harris as a young woman. PICTURE: Joan Harris Joan Harris as a young woman. PICTURE: Joan Harris

A Paxton Hall care home resident turned 100 on Friday and celebrated her birthday with an old fashioned telegram and some modern-day technology.

Joan Harris, a much-loved mum, grandma and great-grandma, celebrated with fellow residents and enjoyed a cake made by the chef at the Litle Paxton-based care home.

Joan was born on June 4, 1920 in Salford, Manchester, and is the youngest of three children.

She was educated at The Henrietta Barnett School in North London, and trained as an engineering draughtswoman during World War II. She married Godfrey Harris in 1943 and after the war, worked in the drawing office of the School of Engineering at Cambridge while her husband read engineering at Downing College, Cambridge,

She was happily married for more than 57 years. In 1949 she moved to Hertfordshire where she and Godfry had two children. They later moved to Malvern, Worcestershire.

Joan trained as a marriage guidance councillor in the 1960s and practised for about 30 years, becoming chairman of her local branch. She also worked as a secretary and PA at Malvern Prep School.

Joan, who has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, came to Paxton Hall in September 2017.