A 13-year-old girl captured this image of a rainbow over Hicnchingbrooke Hospital on Monday night.

Grace Oakley, spotted the rainbow yesterday evening Monday, July 27, while she was out walking with her dad.

A spokesman for Hinchingbrooke Hospital shared the picture on social media and said: “We are thrilled to share this amazing photo taken by 13-year-old Grace Oakley, who was out walking with her dad this evening and spotted the rainbow perfectly framing our hospital.”