A nursery in St Ives has won an award for the excellent facilities and care it offers.

St Ives Nursery achieved 10/10 in a review and has won a Top 20 Nursery Award in the category of Top 20 Nurseries East of England 2020.

The nursery was recognised for its learning, resources, care, activities, food and nutrition, cleanliness, safeguarding, value for money along with staff and management.

Emma Carter and Kelly Collins, acting nursery managers, said: “We are delighted to receive this award for the top 20 nursery groups in our region.

“Our hard-working team appreciate the parents’ comments they have received.

“As a home-from-home learning environment, it is wonderful to be recognised for our fantastic interaction with families and our dedication to each child.

“We look forward to continuing our journey together, developing the childrens’ ability to become empowered individuals with an understanding of the world beyond their own experiences. Thank you to all of our families, old and new, who submitted the wonderful reviews.”