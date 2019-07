At about 2.11pm a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney when the vehicle left the road and careered into a water filled ditch.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle - Roger Van Kerro, 41 of Rowell Way, Sawtry - suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station