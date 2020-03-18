Communities around Huntingdonshire have rallied together to help those who are in need amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Hunts Post has collated a list of helplines for those who may be in need.

Abbots Ripton

Abbots Ripton Post Office and Stores are offering help to those in isolation. Call 01487 773221 to place an order or ask for help.

Alconbury

Swynford Stores are offering help to anyone that needs it. Call 01480 272421 to place an order.

Alconbury/St Ives/Huntingdon

Marc Liley Painting and Decorating is offering to help anyone in the area who may need help with shopping or collecting essential items for them. Contact Marc on 07497083048 or Emma on 07874020988. The team will be wearing Marc Liley uniform to show that they are legitimate.

Brampton

Brampton Community Support Group has been set up by resident Hollie Payne. The group is distributing leaflets around the village with contacts for “street helpers” which can offer support for those self-isolating. If you need help please contact Hollie on 07834189371.

Buckden/Brampton/Huntingdon/Ramsey

Diamonds and Pearls of Huntingdon, Brampton and Ramsey have set up a community support group to help those in need. Call Lianne Simpson on 07769312711.

Buckden

Buckden Parish Council are working with local groups to get together an action plans and leaflets will be distributed.

Buckworth

A group of people in Buckworth are have set up a community response team. They are offering help with dog walking, collecting parcels, shopping and collecting medication. Call Fiona: 07415337073, Jo: 07889519611 or Anne: 07425597272.

Gamlingay

The Gamlingay Coronavirus Support Group has been set up by residents Shelley Aitchenson and Lucy Martin Rands to help those in need. They have offered to pick up shopping, walk your dog or just be someone to chat to. If you need help contact Shelley on, 07305608590 or Lucy on 07929453235.

Godmanchester

Godmanchester Community Time bank are offering the following services: picking up shopping, posting mail, collecting urgent supplies and a friendly phone call. If you need help contact Susan Simpson on 01480 417648.

Great Paxton

Great Paxton shop are offering a service to deliver essential items to those in the village. To place an order call the shop before 12pm that day on 01480 218624.

Hemingford Abbots and Hemingford Grey

The Hemingford Hub Good Neighbour Scheme will be helping those who need help or someone to chat to. Call 07398935416, e-mail hemingfordhub@icloud.com or visit www.hemingfordhub.co.uk.

Huntingdon

Fusion Travel Solutions are offering anyone in Huntingdonshire who may need help their assistance. Contact 01487 825678 if you need help.

Huntingdon Covid-19 Mutual Aid/Huntingdonshire Community Group also have a helpline. If you need help contact: 07935 775 016 (available 10am - 4pm daily) or email Huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com.

Huntingdonshire (any town and village)

The Huntingdon Labour Party has volunteers who will pick up essentials, such as groceries and prescriptions, as well as having telephone befrienders on hand for a chat to support those who live alone and will struggle to get through the isolation on their own. Contact Sam on 07714589145

Ramsey

Working with Ramsey Town Council, Ramsey Freemasons and Thomas Beckett church’s foodbank a helpline has been set up to help those in need. If you need help contact: Rev Fred Kilner: 0744745485, Leo from the Foodbank: 07850275996 or Ramsey Town Council on 01487 814957.

Stukeley Meadows

Helpful members in Stukeley Meadows has been set up to help those in the area. They have distributed leaflets with contacts numbers on, but if you need help contact Skegglescloseneighbours@gmail.com.

Somersham

Somerham Community Care in partnership with Somersham and Pidley Timebank are offering to help those in need. Contact 07443619071 or email timebanks@somersham-pc.gov.uk if you need help.

St Neots

St Neots resident Claire Childs has offered to help anyone who is self isolated or who needs help. You can contact Claire on 07904488551 or e-mail clamp7373@gmail.com.

The St Neots Community Support group are also offering help. You can find them on Facebook.

Warboys and Ramsey

Resident Mark Boucher is offering to help shop and deliver essentials to those who need it. Contact Mark on 07375510829

Offord

Budgens of Offord are ordering extra stock to help people. The shop has said that it will provide basic supplies to elderly people who may be affected by self isolation. Contact the shop on 01480 819602.

Some of the groups above are also looking for volunteers and helpers. If you can provide help for someone in need, please get in contact with the correct group.

Please note: Due to the ever-growing pandemic some of the information in this report may need to be updated. To find the updated version visit www.huntspost.co.uk.