Daniel Biggs will study medicine at Keele University.

Among the many individual successes at St Ivo Academy is Gaby Wells. Gaby suffers from ehlers-danlos syndrome with POTS, a rare disorder which means she has extreme hypermobility. Despite this, Gaby has been studying double sport, in which she gained distinction* distinction*, and A-Level history in which she secured a Grade C.

Gaby has been fundraising for MAGPAS air ambulance in her spare time, raising more than £1,600 so far for the charity that has supported her many times over the years. Gaby is the first member of her family to go to university, having gained a place at her first choice the University of Brighton to study PE with QTS.

Sam Griffin, principal at St Ivo Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to see so many of our wonderful students take the first step on to their future pathways today, including many going to their first choice of university.”

At Astrea Sixth Form St Neots student Daniel Biggs’ hopes of studying medicine at university came a step closer with the news that he has been accepted by Keele University, his first choice, after achieving 3 A* and 1 A grade in chemistry, biology, maths and further maths.

Director of Astrea Sixth Form St Neots, Mark Taylor, said: “Daniel is a caring and thoughtful young man who is always happy to help others. He has been an asset to the Sixth Form during his time with us.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are proud of our sixth-formers at St Ivo Academy and Astrea Sixth Form St Neots. Despite the fact that A-Level exams were cancelled, our students have worked incredibly hard over the course of their education with us, and we congratulate every one of them.

“Many of our sixth-formers are celebrating excellent grades and will now go on to take up exciting and valuable opportunities in higher education or employment. Gaby and Daniel are have accomplished exceptional things both at sixth form and during lockdown and should be proud of their achievements.”