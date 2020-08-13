Cambridgeshire County Council’s Councillor Simon Bywater, Chairman of the Children’s and Young People Committee wished all A Level students who will get their exam results today ‘good luck’ in a video shared on twitter this morning.

He said: “Things are certainly different this year, and it’s proved to be a significant challenge for you all, working as hard as ever!

“I want to wis you all the very best of luck with your results.

“Just remain positive and if you don’t get the results you wanted, it is not the end of the world, keep going there is plenty of support to achieve your goals.”

According to Ofqual, figures have shown 39.1% of 700,000 teacher assessments were lowered by at least one grade.

That’s nearly 40% of their A-Level assessments downgraded by the exam regulator’s algorithm, according to official figures published on Thursday morning as sixth-formers around the UK received their results.